Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Private search party for Shawn Mooring

A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township, who...
A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township, who went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township.

Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience.

Organizers say they will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Church of Christ off of Highway 99 in Cleveland.

25 to 30 volunteers are needed and should be physically able to walk in snow, roads and ditches.

Searchers are asked to park on the east side parking lot and to wear blaze orange or reflective clothing; snow shoes with walking sticks, are highly encouraged, as snow will be extremely deep in places.

In addition, any items, such as ATV’s, drones or snowmobiles would also be helpful.

If anyone has information on Mooring’s potential whereabouts, please contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

It’s time to stop to reflect on the past year in Southern Minnesota. Sean Morawczynski takes...
Top 2022 stories for Southern Minnesota
The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop when the clock strikes...
St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023
New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights ends Saturday
Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in...
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath