Private search party for Shawn Mooring

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township.

Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience.

Organizers say they will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at the Church of Christ off of Highway 99 in Cleveland.

25 to 30 volunteers are needed and should be physically able to walk in snow, roads and ditches.

Searchers are asked to park on the east side parking lot and to wear blaze orange or reflective clothing; snow shoes with walking sticks, are highly encouraged, as snow will be extremely deep in places.

In addition, any items, such as ATV’s, drones or snowmobiles would also be helpful.

If anyone has information on Mooring’s potential whereabouts, please contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.