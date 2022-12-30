Quiet end to 2022, potential winter storm next week

This year will end with quiet conditions before a messy start to 2023 with rain/snow and snow chances move into the area early next week.

Today will be rather quiet and relatively seasonal throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s by the afternoon hours with sunshine in the mix and light winds. Temperatures will drop to a low in the mid-teens through the late evening and early night hours before temperatures gradually rise into the 20s by Saturday morning. Skies will also gradually become cloudy throughout the overnight hours with winds becoming breezy.

Saturday will start off with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures slowly rise into the low to mid-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Despite temperatures in the low to mid-30s, there is a chance for flurries or a flurry/drizzle mix at times throughout the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight while temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday, the first day of 2023, will remain cloudy and quiet. The messy conditions won’t move in until Monday morning. Sunday will, however, remain on the cloudy side throughout the day with a few pockets of sunshine possible. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s throughout the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Skies will stay cloudy overnight while temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday.

The messy conditions move in on Monday with a rain/snow mix due to warmer temperatures. Temperatures are projected to steadily hover in the low-30s throughout the day. Winds will also become breezy, ranging between 10 and 15 mph. The rain/snow mix will continue into Tuesday as temperatures continue to hover in the low-30s.

Tuesday we will reach our high in the early to mid-morning hours which will be in the low-30s. From there, temperatures are projected to drop throughout the rest of the day into the 20s and eventually the teens. The rain/snow mix will slowly transition into snow, heavy at times. We are watching this snow chance for a potential winter storm situation around the area. Winds will increase a tad up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Right now, we are not concerned for blizzard or blizzard like conditions. For a blizzard, winds need to be sustained at 35 mph or higher with visibility reduced to a quarter of a mile (0.25 miles) for at least three hours or longer. As of right now, we are just tracking the snow and it’s path and will continue to monitor the situation as we get closer to Tuesday. Snow will continue into the late night hours as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning.

The remainder of next week is looking to be on the cloudy side for most of the week with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-teens and low to mid-20s around the area. Winds will range between 5 and 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 and 30 mph possible. Our next chance for snow is looking to be next Saturday.

