Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff.

Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff.

A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room of the East Annex on State Street in Waseca.

Another celebration is also planned for The Mill starting tonight at 5:30 p.m.

