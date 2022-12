Safe, free rides available on New Year’s Eve in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Need a safe, free ride after celebrating on New Year’s Eve?

The Kato Independent Shuttle Service, or K.I.S.S., will be giving free rides this News Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The shuttle service will be taking people home in four towns: Mankato, North Mankato, Madison Lake, and Eagle Lake. Organizers say that the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely and prevent drunk driving.

Anyone needing a ride this New Year’s Eve can call Kato Independent Shuttle Service at 507-388-5477.

