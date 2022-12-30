St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watching the ball drop in New York’s famous Times Squares is a New Year’s Eve tradition.
But a bar in St. Paul is hoping to make a new tradition for locals.
The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop when the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.
The bobber has a six-foot diameter. It’s 16 feet all the way around.
It’ll be attached to a crane 50-100 feet in the air - and then it’ll slowly drop during the midnight countdown.
The bobber is filled with air, and not much heavier than a beach ball.
If this works, he bar hopes to do a similar drop every year.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.