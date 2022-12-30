Your Photos
St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023

The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop when the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Watching the ball drop in New York’s famous Times Squares is a New Year’s Eve tradition.

But a bar in St. Paul is hoping to make a new tradition for locals.

The Midway Saloon built a giant fishing bobber that they will drop when the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.

The bobber has a six-foot diameter. It’s 16 feet all the way around.

It’ll be attached to a crane 50-100 feet in the air - and then it’ll slowly drop during the midnight countdown.

The bobber is filled with air, and not much heavier than a beach ball.

If this works, he bar hopes to do a similar drop every year.

