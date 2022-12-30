A warmer weekend... Potential winter storm to kick off 2023

We are going to wrap up 2022 with warmer temperatures and a few flurries. Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. A weak system will move across the area on Saturday, bringing a few flurries. Some minor snow accumulation will be possible east of I-35, but the rest of the region will be limited to flurries and little or no accumulation. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog and frost. Temperatures will be below freezing Saturday night and Sunday, so roads could become a bit slippery at times. We continue to track a winter storm system that will likely bring rain, freezing rain and measurable snow to the area Monday and Tuesday of next week. There will be weather related travel impacts across the Dakotas, much of Minnesota and northern Iowa early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with high temps in the low 20s. Clouds will increase tonight, with temperatures dropping into the mid teens by daybreak.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Saturday will be cloudy with flurries and high temps in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Fog is likely Saturday night into Sunday and with temperatures below freezing, the fog will frost roads and sidewalks, making them slippery.

It’s still early, but we are getting a better handle on the system that is expected to impact our area next week. Yesterday we talked about a northerly track versus a southerly track and at this time it’s looking more likely that the system will take a more southerly track, which means that we will spend more time in the cold sector of the storm. We will likely start with a little rain and possibly some freezing rain on Monday. Rain will change to snow sometime late Monday into Monday night, with snow continuing through much of Tuesday. This is going to be a moisture-packed system with the potential to produce several inches of snow. Our forecast will get more specific as the system develops over the next couple of days. The Weather Team will be watching this closely and will have updates along the way.

