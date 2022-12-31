Hagedorn’s widow must repay his family for medical expenses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A judge has ordered the widow of late congressman, Jim Hagedorn, to reimburse his family more than $20,000 spent on his medical expenses.

On Wednesday, Faribault County District Judge Troy Timmerman ordered Jennifer Carnahan to repay the Hagedorn family.

Hagedorn died in February after a battle with kidney cancer and COVID-19. His family sued Carnahan in May alleging she broke a promise to repay them for medical costs out of the death benefits she received after Hagedorn died. Carnahan argued that the family covered the expenses as a gift, not a loan.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.