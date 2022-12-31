Your Photos
If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate new year’s eve, the Enchanted Muse invites you to come to its punk New Year’s party!

By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Enchanted Muse is hosting a New Year’s Eve party, the doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The night will start off with four different local rock and punk bands. After a countdown to the new year, EDM dance music will play from midnight until 3 a.m. No alcohol will be served, but there will be mocktails and snacks. The event is free, and all ages are invited to this musical event.

The Enchanted Muse is located at 731 South Front Street, Mankato.

