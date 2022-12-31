Saturday, Dec. 31 will be the final night for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights for 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow (Dec. 31) night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ 10th year.

The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night from 5:00p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Since first opening in 2012, more than $500,000 has been donated to the non-profit groups that have volunteered, and more than 120 tons of food have been collected for area food shelves.

Starting New Years Day, the 100 percent volunteer-led event will begin the process of taking down all the lights and displays.

