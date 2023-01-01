Pleasant New Years Eve

We will be ringing in 2023 comfortably, but we are watching a winter storm that will be making its way to our area Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, we can expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and dry conditions. A few areas may see a couple flurries, but nothing impactful. We also could see some fog in areas. This fog can cause icy conditions on untreated roads, so use extra caution if you are driving tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, we will be dry and comfortable. Monday, however, we are expecting snow to move into the area, and stick around through Tuesday evening. We could also see freezing rain and rain mixed in as well. Travel impacts are likely, so keep this in mind as you plan the coming week.

We will be watching this storm closely, and will provide more details as it gets closer.

