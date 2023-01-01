Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Pleasant New Years Eve

Calm weekend, winter weather follows
Calm weekend, winter weather follows
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We will be ringing in 2023 comfortably, but we are watching a winter storm that will be making its way to our area Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight, we can expect temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and dry conditions. A few areas may see a couple flurries, but nothing impactful. We also could see some fog in areas. This fog can cause icy conditions on untreated roads, so use extra caution if you are driving tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, we will be dry and comfortable. Monday, however, we are expecting snow to move into the area, and stick around through Tuesday evening. We could also see freezing rain and rain mixed in as well. Travel impacts are likely, so keep this in mind as you plan the coming week.

We will be watching this storm closely, and will provide more details as it gets closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Emily's NYE Forecast
Emily's NYE Forecast 12/31/22
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
A warmer weekend... Potential winter storm to kick off 2023
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
2022 will end with quiet conditions before messy conditions move in for the start of 2023.
Quiet end to 2022, potential winter storm next week