The first winter storm of 2023 arriving today into Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A winter storm will impact the region today into early Wednesday. The arriving winter storm will produce multiple types of precipitation including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. All forms of precipitation will cause impacts on travel and daily life. The low associated with this winter storm is currently situated near Colorado and will lift north and east over the next 24 to 36 hours driving in plenty of moisture from the south. Precipitation will start this afternoon into this evening as light snow. As the low gets closer tonight, warmer air aloft will produce a wintery mix for areas south and east of a line from Mankato down through Worthington with all snow north and west of the line.

The heaviest precipitation will arrive late tonight and continue into Tuesday afternoon. During this time frame, snowfall rates will be around 1-2″ an hour for areas north and west of the line from Mankato to Worthington. South and east of this line is where more of a wintery mix will develop and the better opportunity to see icy conditions.

The Mankato area is expected to pick up 3-6″ of snow with higher amounts of 6-12 plus inches for areas west and north, and 1-3″ south and east. Ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch is likely with pockets of up to a quarter of an inch not ruled out for areas south and southeast of Mankato. Icy conditions will have impacts along I-90 and the I-35 corridor. Continue to stay with KEYC News Now for the latest on this winter storm as weather can always quickly change.

