Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The first winter storm of 2023 arriving today into Wednesday

Heavy Snowfall And Wintery Mix Will Make For A Messy Commute Tuesday Morning
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A winter storm will impact the region today into early Wednesday. The arriving winter storm will produce multiple types of precipitation including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. All forms of precipitation will cause impacts on travel and daily life. The low associated with this winter storm is currently situated near Colorado and will lift north and east over the next 24 to 36 hours driving in plenty of moisture from the south. Precipitation will start this afternoon into this evening as light snow. As the low gets closer tonight, warmer air aloft will produce a wintery mix for areas south and east of a line from Mankato down through Worthington with all snow north and west of the line.

The heaviest precipitation will arrive late tonight and continue into Tuesday afternoon. During this time frame, snowfall rates will be around 1-2″ an hour for areas north and west of the line from Mankato to Worthington. South and east of this line is where more of a wintery mix will develop and the better opportunity to see icy conditions.

The Mankato area is expected to pick up 3-6″ of snow with higher amounts of 6-12 plus inches for areas west and north, and 1-3″ south and east. Ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch is likely with pockets of up to a quarter of an inch not ruled out for areas south and southeast of Mankato. Icy conditions will have impacts along I-90 and the I-35 corridor. Continue to stay with KEYC News Now for the latest on this winter storm as weather can always quickly change.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

A winter storm will bring snow and ice to southern MN and northern IA today through Wednesday.
KEYC News Now Monday Morning Forecast 1/2/2023
Emily's Sunday Forecast
Winter weather alerts across region
Emily's Sunday Forecast
Emily's Sunday Forecast 1/1/23
Emily's NYE Forecast
Pleasant New Years Eve