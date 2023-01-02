Your Photos
Kiwanis holiday light teardown begins

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 100 volunteers started tearing down the Kiwanis holiday lights at Sibley Park yesterday.

Organizers say it takes about three days to pack up all the millions of lights and displays. According to the Kiwanis board, donations and visitors were down this year compared to last year, meaning the 10th-annual season didn’t meet their goal of $500,000.

But, organizers are not deterred, they say that they’re still taking donations online and that all proceeds will go towards the 66 local non-profit organizations listed on its website.

