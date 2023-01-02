Mayo Health System, Mankato, welcomes first baby of the new year
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few hours after midnight, the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato welcomed a newborn to the new year!
Whitley Jane Dauer was born at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, new year’s day. She’s 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Whitley’s parents, Brooke and Justin Dauer of Sleepy Eye, are first-time parents and expected Whitley to come on new year’s day.
The name Whitley was chosen from a forgotten book that Brooke read while in college. They say that Whitley’s birth was the perfect way start to kick-off the new year.
