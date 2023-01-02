Your Photos
Minnesota government leaders sworn into office today

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Top leaders of Minnesota’s government kick off their new terms of office today.

Governor Tim Walz along with his running mate Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were sworn into their second terms of office today in an inaugural ceremony in St. Paul. They both were sworn in along side Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha.

The swearing-in ceremony was followed up with a public celebration at the state capital.

