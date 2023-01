WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) -Chloe Lynn Garcia, a 17 year-old juvenile reported missing from Willmar, Minn. on November 9, 2022, has been located safely in Jamestown, North Dakota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported she was located safely on Jan. 2, 2023.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.