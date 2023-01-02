The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce announces the 2023 Business of the Year nominees

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the 2023 Business of the Year nominees.

The following are nominated for Large Business of the Year: Christensen Farms, GSM (Gag Sheet Metal), and Nuvera. The Small Business of the Year nominees are Bank Midwest, Fuel Graphics, and New Ulm Real Estate. Congratulations to all of the businesses for their recognition from the New Ulm business community!

New Ulm Chamber members were asked to nominate businesses for this recognition based on three criteria: Chamber involvement, community involvement and economic impact. The Business of the Year awards will be voted at the annual meeting at Turner Hall, on January 26, 2023. Chamber businesses are allowed one vote per business. Businesses must be present to vote; absentee ballots will not be accepted. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a social hour, comments from Chamber President Sarah Warmka, outgoing Board Chair Erin Lafferty and incoming Board Chair Andy Lilleoden. Tourism Person of the Year, Lisa Besemer, will also be recognized at the event.

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce has a membership of 320 businesses including New Ulm’s largest and smallest employers, retailers, professional services and interested individuals. The Chamber’s mission is to encourage economic growth in our community by supporting our members through business development, networking, education, advocacy, and access to resources. A variety of businesses have been recognized as Business of the Year since 1974, including both large employers, small businesses and retail stores.

