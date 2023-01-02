Your Photos
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

Ice Storm, Winter Storm Warnings in effect
Warnings and Advisories: Jan 2, 2023 | 2pm
Warnings and Advisories: Jan 2, 2023 | 2pm(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS

For the Mankato/North Mankato area: As of now, the Mankato area is right on the freezing rain/snow transition line. The city of Mankato is in an Ice Storm Warning while the city of North Mankato is in a Winter Storm Warning. At this time, it looks likely that the Mankato area will get freezing rain with up to one quarter inch of ice accumulation possible. Higher ice accumulation amounts are likely further south. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 or more inches will also be possible. I know that’s a wide range, but there are a lot of possibilities given the fact that the forecast track of the system will likely fluctuate. Even a 20 mile deviation in track will make a big difference in precipitation type. The system is currently winding up over the Rocky mountains and in the next 12 to 18 hours we will have a much better idea of the placement of the storm which will allow us to pinpoint the track and narrow down the snowfall forecast for the Mankato area. The weather team is watching this storm very closely and will have updates as things develop. Stay with us for the very latest.

