Winter weather alerts across region

We’ve seen some showers and snow across the southern parts of our area tonight, but the main storms will move in early tomorrow morning.

Many winter weather alerts are in effect across the region, as a powerful winter storm will come through our region during the next few days.

As of now, we are expecting snow to begin Monday morning, and continue through Tuesday, finally starting to clear in the afternoon Wednesday. We could see an average of 4-6 inches of snow with this event, however some counties could see more. Because of how close temperatures are to freezing, we will see freezing rain and rain mixed in as well. Around a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation is expected as well.

With this storm, travel is likely going to be impacted especially later in the day Monday through Tuesday evening. Tree branches and power lines could also be damaged due to the ice accumulation.

Travel should be limited if possible during this event. As always, we will be keeping a close eye on this winter storm.

