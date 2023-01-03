Heavy snow and ice continue throughout the day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are already moving through the viewing area this morning with the latest winter storm. The heaviest bands of precipitation and the greatest icing concerns will be this morning through the early afternoon. During this period, in areas where snow is falling, snowfall rates could be between 1-2″ an hour. All precipitation types will have impacts on your daily life including travel and possible power outages from icing.

Late this afternoon into the evening, dry air will cause a lull in activity with light snow and a wintery mix still possible. Tonight precipitation will transition to all snow with light to moderate snowfall throughout the day Wednesday before clearing late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Mankato is still on track to pick up 6-12″ of snow when all said and done. Precipitation type will be the determining factor on if we’ll be on the lower end or higher end of the snowfall forecast. Heavier snowfall is still expected west with the lightest snowfall south and east of Mankato. Areas to the south and east have the highest concern of icing where ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch to up to half an inch is possible.

Stay with KEYC News Now with the latest on this winter storm.

