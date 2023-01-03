Your Photos
Man fatally stabbed over parking dispute, police say

Police say a New York City man was stabbed to death just hours into the new year. (WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say a New York City man was stabbed to death just hours into the new year in an incident believed to have started as a parking dispute.

Candles are lit just steps away from where 63-year-old Sergio Garcia was stabbed to death outside an apartment building in the Bronx. Happening just a few hours into the new year, the incident was New York City’s first homicide of 2023.

Garcia’s neighbor, Marta Roman, can’t believe he’s gone. She said she last saw him hours before he was killed, where he continued to show his generosity.

“He helped anyone that knocked on his door. I got diagnosed with cancer, so he always made sure I had food. If I need somewhere to go, made sure I got there,” Roman said. “When the ball dropped, he knocked on my door. He told me, ‘Happy New Year’s’ and… put some money in my hand.”

Police responded just before 4 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call regarding two people who had been stabbed. Witnesses say there was an argument between two men.

The victims, Garcia and a 38-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital by private means. The woman, believed to be Garcia’s ex-girlfriend, is reportedly in stable condition.

Police sources said the incident started with a dispute over parking. The suspect got away, and no arrests have been made.

“What happened out there over a parking space was unethical, unheard of, ridiculous. Whoever did it … really needs to get caught,” Roman said.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

