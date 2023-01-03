Your Photos
Mankato Brewery prepares for anniversary celebration

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Brewery is preparing for their anniversary celebration this weekend.

2023 marks 11 years since Mankato Brewery’s first beer came onto the market. The free anniversary celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and will feature live music from Silver Summer and Lauren and the Drifters.

The event will be catered by Ummies. The brewery says that they are thankful for the support they’ve seen for over a decade, and that they look forward to continue partnering with additional local restaurants and stores in 2023.

