No Travel Advisory for Rock, Nobles counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists attempting to drive through Rock and Nobles counties will have to reevaluate their travel plans.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has advised that no travel in Rock and Nobles counties in south central Minnesota due to heavy snow and strong wind,s causing reduced visibility.

A No Travel Advisory means that because roadways have deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to such dangerous levels, it is very difficult to travel; there have been reports of intermittent white out conditions.

Some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Although no road closures are planned at this time, MnDOT offices are prepared for interstate and highway closures, if necessary.

If you must travel, motorists should have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit and remember to:

Check or get the free smartphone app at www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for road condition information, travel alerts

Stay alert for snowplows , which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt .

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

Don’t drive distracted.

MnDOT snowplow operators say that they will do their best to make highways safe, but motorist should be aware that plow operators cannot see any better than other drivers and may be pulled off the highways for their own safety.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.