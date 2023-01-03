Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No Travel Advisory for Rock, Nobles counties

With snowy weather causing low visibility and drifting snow South Dakota put a number of...
With snowy weather causing low visibility and drifting snow South Dakota put a number of no-travel advisories in place.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists attempting to drive through Rock and Nobles counties will have to reevaluate their travel plans.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has advised that no travel in Rock and Nobles counties in south central Minnesota due to heavy snow and strong wind,s causing reduced visibility.

A No Travel Advisory means that because roadways have deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to such dangerous levels, it is very difficult to travel; there have been reports of intermittent white out conditions.

Some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Although no road closures are planned at this time, MnDOT offices are prepared for interstate and highway closures, if necessary.

If you must travel, motorists should have a full tank of gas and winter survival kit and remember to:

  • Check www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for road condition information, travel alerts
  • Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.
  • Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
  • Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off the cruise control.
  • Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
  • Don’t drive distracted.

MnDOT snowplow operators say that they will do their best to make highways safe, but motorist should be aware that plow operators cannot see any better than other drivers and may be pulled off the highways for their own safety.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

A Hazmat Team was called in for a semi rollover in Clayton County that caused milk to leak into...
Hazmat team called in for cleanup after Clayton County semi crash
Loyola Crusaders guard Simon Morgan scores 18 of 20 points in the second half against Sleepy...
Loyola wins 67-58 against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s
Frequent winter weather requires the need to always be prepared, and is particularly true for...
MNDoT discusses 511, and how technology has changed how they handle snowstorms
The Mankato Brewery is preparing for their anniversary celebration this weekend
Mankato Brewery prepares for anniversary celebration