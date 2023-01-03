Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Starting a new hobby? We toured the broad selection of games, cards and collectibles at Atlantis Hobby

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If starting a new hobby is on your agenda, Atlantis Hobby has a large variety for those looking for aquarium supplies, board games and card games.

Magic the Gathering is their most popular card game. Atlantis Hobby also carries Pokemon, Dungeons and Dragons, Yugioh, and various board games.

Atlantis Hobby is located at 903 South Front St., Mankato.

You can browse their variety of their games here.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week