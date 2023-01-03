Tim Tupy joins us to talk about Mankato Brewery’s history and how they’re celebrating their anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery is celebrating their 11th anniversary!

Tim Tupy joined us to discuss the history of the brewery, some of the unique flavors of beer they’ve brewed over the years, and their anniversary party. The party takes place this Saturday, Jan. 7, and will feature live music from Silver Summer and Lauren and the Drifters. The celebration begins at 6 p.m.

Mankato Brewery is located at 1119 Center St., North Mankato.

