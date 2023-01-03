Your Photos
Winter Storm: More snow on the way

Another 3 to 6 inches possible through Thursday morning
Warnings and advisories: 2/2/2023 at 3pm
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A powerful winter storm will continue to impact much of our area through Wednesday and into Thursday. While the main band of heavy snow and freezing rain has moved out, a second round of light to moderate snow will develop late this afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow will be possible with this second round. The wind will be generally in the 10 to 20 mph range, so blowing snow should not be a significant issue. The one exception to that will be far southwestern Minnesota, where wind gusts could approach the 20 to 25 mph range over the next couple of days. After this system moves out on Thursday, we’re looking forward to dry, cooler weather that will take us through the weekend and into next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with areas of light freezing drizzle and light snow. High temps will be in the low 30s. Light to moderate snow will continue tonight, Wednesday, and Wednesday night, with an additional 3 to 6 inches of accumulation possible before the snow ends late Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy with colder highs in the upper teens. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Dry, slightly warmer weather will continue through much of next week.

