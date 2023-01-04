Your Photos
Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato

This morning, around 10:30 a.m., North Mankato Fire Department and public safety sectioned off Lee and Hoover St. in response to a car fire.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities responded to a car fire in North Mankato, this morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., North Mankato Fire Department and public safety sectioned off Lee and Hoover street.

A car fire was reported in the garage of the Hoover Estates apartment complex. Smoke surrounded the area as officials arrived.

Firefighters got the situation under control in around 30 minutes.

KEYC News Now will have more information as it becomes available.

