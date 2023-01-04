SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10 p.m.

Vehicles in the downtown area will have until 12 a.m. to move to off street parking. The snow emergency ordinance and all other ordinances can be found on the city of Sleepy Eye website under the government tab.

If you have any questions, please call the Sleepy Eye Police Department at 507-794-3711.

The city of Sleepy Eye also will be plowing the residential streets throughout the night. Though not required by ordinance to be moved today, the city is requesting the community to use off-street parking if possible on these streets as well. This will assist the city of Sleepy Eye in clearing the residential streets for safe and proper use.

This snow clean up will take several days to complete everything so please be patient with city crews. Thank you for your understanding!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.