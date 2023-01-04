Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10 p.m.

FILE PHOTO The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10...
FILE PHOTO The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10 p.m.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Sleepy Eye is declaring a snow emergency for tonight (1/4/2023) at 10 p.m.

Vehicles in the downtown area will have until 12 a.m. to move to off street parking. The snow emergency ordinance and all other ordinances can be found on the city of Sleepy Eye website under the government tab.

If you have any questions, please call the Sleepy Eye Police Department at 507-794-3711.

The city of Sleepy Eye also will be plowing the residential streets throughout the night. Though not required by ordinance to be moved today, the city is requesting the community to use off-street parking if possible on these streets as well. This will assist the city of Sleepy Eye in clearing the residential streets for safe and proper use.

This snow clean up will take several days to complete everything so please be patient with city crews. Thank you for your understanding!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Applications Open for Funding to Help New Farmers Purchase Land
The city of St. James is one of six recipients of new funding to replace outdated water...
St. James declares Snow Emergency
The City of Madison Lake has declared a snow emergency from midnight, tonight, until the...
Madison Lake declares Snow Emergency
Firetruck at North Mankato Fire Department
Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato