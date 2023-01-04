Feeding our Communities Partners is gearing up for it’s tenth year of “Climb to Feed kids”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

2023 will see the tenth rendition of Feeding our Communities Partners’ annual fundraiser, and proceeds will go to programs such as the Backpack Food Program.

Historically, the climb took place in Bresnan Arena t Minnesota State University, Mankato, but last year, the event was moved to Mount Kato, where it remains this year.

Teams of five to ten people must raise at least $1,500 before they gather to run up the sledding hill, and then slide back down the hill. There is still space or teams to sign up, and the event organizers look forward to meeting the teams and supporters for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Some people are going to be very competitive,” said Holly Dodge of Feeding our Communities Partners, “some people want to gather together with teammates or family to support our efforts.”

‘Climb 2 Feed Kids’ will be held on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mount Kato, 20461 Old Hwy. 66, Mankato.

