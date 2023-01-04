Iowa continues efforts to fight human trafficking

Your Photos
Iowa Human Trafficking Efforts Continue
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowa is continuing efforts to fight human trafficking, as it continues to be a major issue across the state and country.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex acts. Each year, millions of women, men and children are trafficked worldwide.

Iowa launched a program called Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking a year ago. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, since its launch, more than 600 businesses have become part of the cause. Businesses are working to hold workshops and use their platforms to educate people on human trafficking. Iowa is also partnering with Chains Interrupted, a Cedar Rapids-based organization focused on human trafficking prevention.

Together, advocates hope the combined efforts will help educate the public about the issues. This effort urges everyone to be on the lookout- pay attention to who is talking to their children, especially online. If they have a family member, a neighbor, a friend, and something doesn’t seem right, say something.

“If you know a child or even an adult that’s vulnerable, has an emotional neediness, has an economic need, is being bullied, or has no friend groups, just those kinds of vulnerabilities, then reach out them because the traffickers will be looking for those vulnerabilities,” Chains Interrupted CEO Teresa Davidson said. “They are the ones who will be reaching out to them and if we as good people reach out first, we could prevent this.”

According to Chains Interrupted, 98-99% of trafficking victims are never rescued.

“We’re tracking this better,” Secretary Pate said. “The battle is a lot harder. We’re talking about the neighbor that’s victimizing you. They prey many times online. We have a bit of a rough patch to get through first. We’re hoping with this effort, more people will learn about it, they will be our eyes and ears.”

Pate said to report any suspicious activity to police. He also said cutting off the money flow is also key to ending human trafficking.

