Light snow, freezing drizzle will continue into Thursday

The winter storm system that has impacted our area for the past several days has stalled over southeastern Minnesota and will continue to produce light snow and freezing drizzle through the rest of tonight and into Thursday morning. Additional snowfall will only be around an inch or two, but roads will remain snow-covered and slippery through much of Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of wind, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Finally, by late Thursday, this system will get the heck out of here and we will get a nice, long break from the snow.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with light snow and freezing drizzle. High temps will be in the low 30s. Light snow will continue through tonight into early Thursday morning, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible before the snow ends. After the snow ends on Thursday, the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with steady temperatures in the mid 20s.

After a couple wild weeks of weather, we’re going to calm things down for a while. The upcoming weekend will be partly cloudy, dry and cooler. High temps will be in the upper teens on Friday and Saturday with low 20s on Sunday. Morning lows will drop into the single digits all weekend. Dry weather will continue through much of next week, with high temps gradually climbing back into the upper 20s to low 30s by mid to late week.

