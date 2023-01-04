Your Photos
Madelia Health welcomes David F. Walz as the new CEO

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Health is excited to announce that David F. Walz has been hired as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Walz will replace Jake Redden, who left Madelia Health in October.

Walz has spent his entire career working in the healthcare industry, beginning as a nurse, and then spending the last 22 years in leadership roles. He brings a collaborative, team building, measured approach to the position.

Since 2009, Walz has been employed by CentraCare in St. Cloud. Most recently he was the Senior Director of Women’s and Newborn Health. In this position, he led operations including strategic planning, business planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. He also supervised and guided over 400 employees. Before that, he was the Director of the CentraCare Kidney Program where he oversaw program delivery and all the strategic functions for ten dialysis facilities, a home therapies program, and a large inpatient program.

Walz has a Bachelor of Science in both Nursing and Elementary Education. He also has a Master of Business Administration degree from St. Cloud State University and a Long-Term Care Administrator License (LNHA). He is a licensed Registered Nurse, Public Health Nurse, and Certified Nephrology Nurse. He is a fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE) and was recently elected Regent for Minnesota. Dave is finishing up his presidential term, serving as the Immediate Past President of the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA).

Walz grew up in Foley, MN, and is happy to be returning to his rural roots. He is married to Dena, and they have three adult children. Dave and his wife are looking forward to getting acquainted with their new community.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Madelia Health Governing Board and caregivers to continue to provide quality health care and the best patient experience possible in our rural communities,” Walz stated.

“The Governing Board is excited to bring David Walz to the Madelia community. We are confident that his experience and approach to health care will benefit Madelia Health in the future,” stated Brian McCabe, Governing Board Chair. Walz’s first day is scheduled for January 16th.

