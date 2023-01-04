Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man drops 250 pounds, plans to cycle across state: ‘Dedication over motivation’

Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and years later he has an entirely new body and lifestyle. (Source: KCRG)
By Scott Saville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa man says his fitness journey started more than eight years ago and continues today.

Heath Thompson shared with KCRG that it has taken a lot of hard work at the gym to drop more than 250 pounds, but he is currently down to about 265 pounds and 32% body fat.

“I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning, even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”

However, Thompson said it’s all about a person’s mindset.

“Motivation is something that comes and goes, but being dedicated to a better, healthier version of yourself is something you can control,” Thompson said. “Dedication over motivation all day long. It is nice to have motivation, but when it fades, you still have to be dedicated to being a healthier version of yourself.”

Thompson said he hits the gym and finds other ways to stay fit by mixing up his fitness routine.

“Keeping things interesting, because as soon as you’re bored, you have to find something interesting,” he said. “I am a huge fan of photography and love to go hiking. You have to find things in the gym to keep yourself on track.”

Thompson said he sets new fitness goals every year, and this year he is working towards an unassisted pull-up.

“For active people a pull-up is nothing, but to somebody who used to weigh over 500 pounds, you never dreamed of being able to pull your body weight with just your arms,” he said.

Another goal of Thompson this year is to ride in the RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

“That is the goal,” he said. “I am going to train for the RAGBRAI 2023.”

Thompson said he wants to help others by sharing his fitness journey on social media.

“I have close to 18,000 followers. What I aspire to do is inspire,” he said. “I can’t make somebody be motivated to better themselves, but they can use my story as a tool to inspire them to make changes.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Tax scams on the rise as tax season nears
Tax scams on the rise as tax season nears
Tax scams on the rise as tax season nears
FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a...
James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
Republicans adjourn House until 8 p.m. as standoff deepens over electing McCarthy
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say