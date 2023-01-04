Your Photos
Mankato in snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m.

Beginning at 8 p.m., this evening, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m tomorrow.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is not out of the woods yet, as far as nasty weather goes.

During a snow emergency, there should be no parking on streets for snow removal.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Receive Text Message Notifications

  • Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

Follow the City of Mankato on Facebook

Follow the City of Mankato on Twitter

Subscribe to Email alerts

  • Subscribe to receive City news updates by email.

Visit the City website

Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line

  • 507-387-9001

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. For questions about snow removal due to an emergency, call 911.

