Mankato in snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is not out of the woods yet, as far as nasty weather goes.

Beginning at 8 p.m., this evening, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m tomorrow.

During a snow emergency, there should be no parking on streets for snow removal.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line

507-387-9001

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. For questions about snow removal due to an emergency, call 911.

