Mankato in snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is not out of the woods yet, as far as nasty weather goes.
Beginning at 8 p.m., this evening, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m tomorrow.
During a snow emergency, there should be no parking on streets for snow removal.
The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.
During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.
Receive Text Message Notifications
- Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.
Follow the City of Mankato on Facebook
- City of Mankato (all City of Mankato messages)
- Mankato Snow Emergency (snow emergencies)
Follow the City of Mankato on Twitter
- @CityOfMankato (all City of Mankato messages)
- @MktoStreets (street updates)
- @MktoSnowAlerts (snow information)
Subscribe to Email alerts
- Subscribe to receive City news updates by email.
Visit the City website
- Go online to mankatomn.gov.
Call the 24-Hour Snow Emergency Information Line
- 507-387-9001
For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600. For questions about snow removal due to an emergency, call 911.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.