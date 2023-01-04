Mason City police investigating armed robbery at Casey’s

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of the Casey’s at 814 North Federal Avenue.

According to Mason City Police Department, officers responded to the convenience store Tuesday at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The suspect pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing a hooded camouflage zip up hoodie, black mask and dark colored pants.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Mason City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.