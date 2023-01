MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team is ranked No. 5 in the latest WBCA poll.

The Mavericks move up two spots after being ranked seventh in the poll to end the New Year.

Saint Cloud State will make the trip to Mankato Friday for the Mavericks first game of 2023. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

