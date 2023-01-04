Your Photos
New Ulm Public Works declares downtown snow emergency

A downtown snow emergency has been declared for New Ulm on Fri., Jan. 6, from 1:30 a.m. or until snow removal has been completed.(Associated Press (custom credit)|City of New Ulm (custom credit) | KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm will be getting ahead of the winter weather, this Friday.

A downtown snow emergency has been declared by Jeff Hoffmann, New Ulm Public Works Superintendent for Fri., Jan. 6, from 1:30 a.m. or until snow removal has been completed.

During this time, vehicles that are parked along downtown snow emergency routes will be towed.

Overnight parking during the snow emergency is available in the parking lot at 3rd North and German Street, and in the City Hall parking lot.

Motorists should NOT park in anyone’s leased parking spaces.

DOWNTOWN:       

  • German Street - 1st South to 4th North                              
  • Minnesota Street - 3rd South to 5th North                              
  • State Street - 1st South to 3rd North                              
  • 1st South - State Street to Spring Street                              
  • 2nd South - Minnesota Street to German Street                              
  • Center Street - Broadway to Spring Street                              
  • 1st North - State Street to Minnesota Street                              
  • 1st North - German Street to Spring Street                              
  • 2nd North - State Street to German Street                              
  • 3rd North - State Street to German Street                              
  • 4th North - Broadway to German Street                              
  • Pause parking (1st to 3rd North on the west side of Broadway)

