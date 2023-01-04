Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No injuries after plane slides off runway at MSP

Plane slides off runway, courtesy of Abby Van Meveren
Plane slides off runway, courtesy of Abby Van Meveren(Abby Van Meveren)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – A Delta Airlines flight slid off a runway at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) amid a winter storm, according to NBC-affiliate KARE 11.

KARE reported there were no injuries among the 147 passengers on flight A320, which had just touched down at MSP from Cabo San Lucas around 6:40 p.m. Its nose gear went off the pavement.

Airport officials told KARE MSP Fire Department and field maintenance crews helped passengers de-board the plane.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

FILE - Registration is now open for the upcoming Sow Bridge Program.It’s an educational program...
Registration open for 2023-2024 SowBridge Program
The Human Rights Campaign recently released its evaluation on LGBTQ inclusivity in 2022. Iowa...
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
Registration open for 2023-2024 SowBridge Program
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect today as accumulating snow is expected to...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-04-2023 - clipped version
The Minnesota State women's basketball team playing a basketball game at USF.
MSU jumps two spots in latest WBCA poll