Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato declares snow emergency

The City of North Mankato has declared a snow emergency, effective at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday,,...
The City of North Mankato has declared a snow emergency, effective at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday,, Jan. 5, until noon..
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato has risen its own white flag to Mother Nature.

The City of North Mankato has declared a snow emergency, effective at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, until noon.

During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on city streets until the emergency has ended -- even if the street appears plowed! -- so snow removal can be thorough, quick, and efficient.

Vehicles left on city streets during the emergency will be towed.

Temporary parking is available at no cost in all city-owned parking lots and city parks parking lots.

Parking is also allowed in yards until the end of the snow emergency.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Beginning at 8 p.m., this evening, Mankato will be in a snow emergency until 8 a.m tomorrow.
Mankato in snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m.
Missing 17-year-old from Marshall, Minnesota.
17-year-old girl reported as runaway from Marshall
FILE - Today marks the start of the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session.
2023 MN Legislative session kicks off
FILE - Registration is now open for the upcoming Sow Bridge Program.It’s an educational program...
Registration open for 2023-2024 SowBridge Program