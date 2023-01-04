North Mankato declares snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato has risen its own white flag to Mother Nature.

The City of North Mankato has declared a snow emergency, effective at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, until noon.

During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on city streets until the emergency has ended -- even if the street appears plowed! -- so snow removal can be thorough, quick, and efficient.

Vehicles left on city streets during the emergency will be towed.

Temporary parking is available at no cost in all city-owned parking lots and city parks parking lots.

Parking is also allowed in yards until the end of the snow emergency.

