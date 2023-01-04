Registration open for 2023-2024 SowBridge Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration is now open for the upcoming SowBridge Program.

It’s an educational program meant for people involved in managing or caring for boars, sows and their litters.

Sessions take place through Zoom or by phone and are scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month.

The cost is $200 for the first registration and $100 for each subsequent registration.

You can find registration information on the University of Minnesota.

The registration deadline is Jan. 20.

