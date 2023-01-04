Your Photos
St. James declares Snow Emergency

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother Nature has caused yet another city in southern Minnesota to fall in line and declare a Snow Emergency.

The City of St. James has declared a Snow Emergency that will go into effect at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

All vehicles must be removed from city streets by 1:00 a.m., or until the street has been plowed, curb to curb.

Vehicles still parked on city streets during this time will be issued a $125 parking ticket and will be towed at the owner’s expense.


