Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court.

Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron.

The boy died in September, 2020.

On Tuesday, more than two years later, the trial began.

This trial has been delayed twice, including due to challenges getting medical experts to the courtroom.

But now, many, including the toddler’s loved ones, are hopeful that this trial will help them reach closure in Cameron’s death.

Cameron was the son of Carter’s then-fiancé Heather Bouchard.

Carter claimed the boy got hurt when he fell down the stairs.

A day later, Cameron stopped breathing and was first rushed to Essentia, then life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, where he died days later.

Medical experts claim the boy’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma and his injuries were consistent with child abuse.

They ruled his death a homicide.

After waiving his right to a jury trial last week, Carter’s court-trial began Tuesday with opening statements.

In her opening statement, the prosecuting attorney for the state of Minnesota described what kinds of injuries doctors say Cameron sustained, including a herniated brain, bruising and a rib fracture.

She also described how Carter typically took care of Cameron while the boy’s mom went to work, including during Cameron’s last few days of life.

She described Cameron as a sweet child who sometimes had difficulties with communicating due to early signs of Autism.

The state ended its opening statement saying the evidence will show Cameron went through a traumatic event in his final days.

In their opening statement, the defense said Carter treated Cameron like his own son and that he is calm, patient, and peaceful.

They said Cameron’s mother trusted Carter to take care of her son more than the boy’s own biological father.

The defense said Carter was cooperative when questioned by police and recalled the minute details of the days leading up to Cameron’s death and that text messages and phone calls will corroborate what Carter told police.

After opening statements, the state began calling witnesses.

That includes Heather Bouchard, Cameron’s mother.

She testified about her relationship with Carter, Cameron’s growth and development and what she recalls from Cameron’s final days.

Court wrapped Tuesday night just after 5 p.m. and will begin again Wednesday at 9 a.m. with the defense’s cross-examination of Bouchard.

Northern News Now will continue to provide coverage of the trial.

