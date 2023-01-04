Your Photos
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation

The Human Rights Campaign recently released its evaluation on LGBTQ inclusivity in 2022. Iowa City and Cedar Rapids scored a perfect 100.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Human Rights Campaign recently released its evaluation on LGBTQ inclusivity in 2022. Iowa City and Cedar Rapids were among just 120 cities across the country to get a perfect 100.

Elizabeth Buch, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager with the city of Cedar Rapids, spoke on behalf of all city leaders when she told TV-9 that they are proud to get that perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index.

“To us it really means that we’re listening to our community,” said Buch. “We have a really important role to play in ensuring that we’re creating inclusive and equitable communities.”

Last year, the city got a 97. While it was close to perfect, they wanted to make sure this year was an even 100.

Many factors go into the evaluation.

Mainly, cities are judged on aspects like non-discrimination laws, services offered specifically for the LGTBQ community within the city, and law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ equity.

“With this human rights campaign we see that falling into each of those areas,” said Buch. “So we’re excited to just look for those and finding ways to make sure we’re implementing what they’re asking within what we’re already working on.”

Being able to help the city accomplish this within just a year of the creation of her position, Buch looks forward to the future of inclusion among various communities throughout Cedar Rapids.

“If you are part of a marginalized population, if you’re part of the LGBTQ community, you can live and thrive here, and you can work for the city of Cedar Rapids,” said Buch. “We welcome you, we welcome any thoughts, and questions that you may have.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

