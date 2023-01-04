Winter Weather Advisory continues today, more snow expected

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect throughout the day as more accumulating snow is expected to continue into early Thursday morning.

Today will remain on the cloudy side with a low pressure system moving through the area. The center of the pressure system is slowly moving through south, southeastern Minnesota through the morning and afternoon hours today. As the pressure system slowly moves east, northeastward, a cold front will move through behind the pressure system, which will lead to a drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend and next week. Temperatures will steadily hover in the low-30s through the afternoon today with a breeze up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours before fizzling out early Thursday morning. We are looking at another 2 to 4 inches of snow today with some areas looking at 3 to 5 inches possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the cloudy and breezy side throughout the day. A few lingering flurries through the morning and afternoon hours are possible, but little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will reach a high in the upper-20s through the mid to late morning hours before temperatures start to drop through the remainder of the day. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will drop into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will teeter between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper-teens by the afternoon hours with winds hovering around 5 mph. Friday night will remain partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the single digits by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will be on the partly cloudy side both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper-teens throughout the weekend with winds between 5 and 10 mph. Temperatures Saturday night will dip back into the single digits by Sunday morning, while temperatures Sunday night will dip to around 12 degrees by Monday morning.

Next week is going to be relatively seasonal with temperatures ranging mainly in the low to mid-20s with mostly cloudy skies mixed in. We are watching a chance for some light snow possible late Wednesday and Thursday. It is still too early to determine how much snow we are looking at or the exact timing and track of the potential snowfall as it is more than a week away. Temperatures Thursday afternoon are projected to hover in the upper-20s which means we may see a brief rain/snow mix, but again, due to it being a week away, it is still too early to tell exactly what kind of precipitation we could see.

