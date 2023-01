LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - Ruth Klossner has quite the collection of cow memorabilia, and she’s still adding to her impressive collection.

Ruth has been collecting cow-related items since her childhood and has opened her impressive collection to the public. Ruth has roughly 6,000 signatures in her guestbook from nearly 30 states and just as many countries.

