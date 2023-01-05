Above average snow totals so far this season

Despite quieter weather in the forecast for the remainder of the week and upcoming weekend, snow totals for the season have already surpassed the average snowfall for the area.

By this time of the winter season, we should only be sitting at roughly 14.9″ of snow, however, with the recent snow storms passing through the area, we are currently sitting at 46.25 inches of snow. The average snowfall for the season is usually around 40 inches of snow. As of today (1/05/2023) we are roughly 30 inches above normal for this time of year (average to date) and 6.25 inches above the seasonal average. Winter doesn’t officially end until March 20, which is when astronomical spring starts.

Thankfully, the snow will wrap up through the mid-morning hours despite a chance for some flurries through 12 pm this afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger over the area today with a pocket of sunshine or two. Temperatures will steadily drop through the day, this means we reached our high for the day during the early morning hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s through the afternoon hours before continuing to drop into the single digits by tonight. Patchy fog is possible overnight and due to temperatures being well below freezing, it is likely that any areas that get patchy fog will likely see freezing fog once conditions clear up. Continue to use extra caution tonight and tomorrow morning due to potential slick spots around the area from the freezing fog.

This weekend will be quiet and chilly with gradual clearing and sunshine slowly returning to the area. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-teens and light winds throughout the day. Temperatures will dip into the single digits by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny with light winds and highs in the low-20s. Sunday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-teens by Monday morning.

Monday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy by the evening and late night hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s with light winds throughout the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will stick around over the area through the remainder of next week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s Tuesday through Thursday with winds becoming breezy up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Snow chances return late overnight Wednesday and throughout Thursday. Light snow to flurries may continue throughout Friday of next week with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-20s.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.