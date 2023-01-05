City of Mankato declares downtown snow emergency

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency effective at 10 p.m.

It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.

Free, temporary parking is available at the parking ramps in the Mankato Place and Civic Center.

Parking is also allowed in yards.

Provided is a map of Mankato's seasonal parking areas.
Provided is a map of Mankato's seasonal parking areas.(City of Mankato)

