City of Mankato declares downtown snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency effective at 10 p.m.

It will remains in effect until 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Until then, residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow from the roads.

Free, temporary parking is available at the parking ramps in the Mankato Place and Civic Center.

Parking is also allowed in yards.

Provided is a map of Mankato's seasonal parking areas. (City of Mankato)

