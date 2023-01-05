Your Photos
Fitness trends for 2023

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re already a week into the new year, and for some those new years resolutions are already out the door! The top resolution each year seems to be to lose weight, however, as the years go by how to do that is evolving.

for instance, many fitness experts now say Cardio is not necessarily the best way to burn fat. According to Polar.com, While Cardio is a great way to burn calories, it does very little to help with losing fat and weight. It is good for your lungs though!

This trend might help people hit their fitness goals, it’s something called exercise snacking. If you feel you are too busy to work out this may be for you.

No, we aren’t talking about your favorite pre and post-workout treats but rather finding five or ten minutes to get a burst of fitness throughout your day. And you don’t need to go to a gym!

Bodyweight exercises are a great option when doing these micro sessions – and you’d be surprised at the benefits. Researchers found that regular exercise snacking could have surprising results, with noticeable improvements after only four weeks.

But if you need some guidance on keeping this particular resolution, Anytime Fitness in studio with us today to discuss this new trend.

