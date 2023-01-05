Your Photos
Hundreds of crashes during Minnesota storm

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a busy few days on state roads for emergency responders.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 11:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, until 7:30 a.m. today, across the state, there were more than 400 crashes troopers responded to.

The state patrol also was called to more than 1200 vehicles off the road or that spun out and to just over 40 semis that jackknifed.

During that time period, the state patrol says 34 people were injured in those crashes and one of them was fatal in Wright County, just northwest of the Twin Cities.

