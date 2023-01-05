Your Photos
Looking at a new trend - permanent jewelry

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fashion trends come and go, and beauty looks fluctuate, but now there is another option: permanent jewelry.

It’s a trend that’s been picked up by the TikTok crowd and it has forever improved the lives of those who are always losing their precious jewels. Whether you’re getting one with a romantic partner, a best friend, a family member, or simply to enjoy as a long-lasting addition to your wrist, these forever pieces are easy to justify. The best part? They’re incredibly versatile, too — so virtually anyone can seamlessly incorporate them into their daily wardrobe.

If you are not familiar with the concept of permanent jewelry or simply want to learn a bit more, we have the right person with us. Nicole Panko with HEAT Salon and Lifestyle shop discusses the options available for those interested in this new trend.

