MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snow emergencies are in effect around the area, including Mankato and North Mankato.

Mankato’s snow emergency is in effect from 8 p.m. (Jan. 4) to 8 a.m. (Jan. 5). North Mankato’s snow emergency starts at midnight (Jan. 5) and runs until noon, Jan. 5.

